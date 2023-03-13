Africa: Nigeria U20 Boss Bosso Lauds Clinical Flying Eagles

11 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Nigeria coach Ladan Bosso was full of praise for his young Flying Eagles following their 4-0 thrashing of Tunisia in the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations third place play-off on Friday.

The Flying Eagles recovered from Monday's semi-final disappointment against The Gambia to beat the Young Carthage Eagles at the Cairo International Stadium.

Goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi were followed by a brace from Man of the Match Jude Sunday.

Bosso, who was disappointed with his sides finishing against the Young Scorpions, said the difference in the two matches was the finishing.

"Today we're back in a better mood than after the semi-final match so we want to thank everyone that has been behind us," said Bosso after the match.

"The difference between today's match and that of the semi-finals against The Gambia is just the finishing.

"Today Tunisia kept the ball more but they have loopholes in their defense line so we played the ball behind them to cause them problems."

Jude Sunday, like defender Abel Ogwuche won the Man of the Match awards on their first starts of the tournament following their substitute appearances.

"The Man of the Match Jude Sunday, was coming off the bench in the previous matches and today he started and made the difference," he admitted.

"So if you get an opportunity you go and express yourself.

"Coaching at U-20s level you're a developmental coach who develops players so there's no moral justification for me to carry 21 players and play six matches with some players not playing in the tournament."

