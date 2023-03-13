Africa: Senegal to Meet Gambia in Unique TotalEnergies U20 Afcon Final

Senegal will face neighbours Gambia in a blockbuster final of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo on Saturday after the two sides sealed their places following the semi-final matches.

The intense rivalry between the two countries will be renewed when they battle for the coveted trophy at the Cairo International Stadium with both sides chasing their first youth continental trophy.

The epic final will be played this evening, Saturday 11 March 2023 at 19h00 local time (17h00 GMT).

The Teranga Cubs secured their fourth final place in the last five editions as they easily dispatched Tunisia 3-0 in the first semi-final on Monday at Ismailia to coast through.

Ten-man Young Scorpions of The Gambia edged Nigeria 1-0 to advance to the final for the first time.

Senegal has three runners-up medals to their name while their neighbours twice won bronze in their previous three participations.

The two sides are the only teams to have scored in every match without conceding. Today's final which is dubbed the 'Senegambia' derby will crown a new champion of the tournament.

Nigeria beat Tunisia 3-0 for a podium finish in the third place on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The four nations will represent Africa at this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11, 2023.