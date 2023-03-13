Liberia/Egypt: Liberian Referee to Officiate Men's U-20 Final in Cairo On Sunday￼

Cairo, Egypt — Liberia's FIFA-badged assistant referee, Joel Wonka Doe, has been selected by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to officiate the final of the men's under-20 Africa Cup of Nations final in Egypt.

The Liberian will play the role of assistant referee number two in the final showpiece between neighbours Senegal and Gambia at Cairo International Stadium at 17:00GMT on Sunday, 11 March.

Doe will be accomplished by Egypt's referee Mahmoud Ahmed Nagy, who will be in charge of the whistle, while Sami Mohamed Abouzid will fill the assistant referee number one slot and Morocco's Jalal Jayed as the fourth official of the match.

The final is Doe's fourth match of the tournament, having previously served as assistant referee number two when Senegal thrashed Egypt 4-0.

He was then selected assistant referee number two when Zambia and Benin settled to a 1-1 draw at the Alexandria Stadium in Alexandria on 21 February.

Before his selection again as assistant referee number two in Tunisia's 5-4 penalty shoot-out win against Congo Brazzaville following a 3-3 draw.

Meanwhile, Former FIFA-badged referee George Rogers, Jr, has been an assistant general coordinator since the tournament began with a goalless draw between the hosts and Mozambique on 19 February would continue his role in the final.