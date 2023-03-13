Liberia: Correct LISGIS and NEC to Get Fair Elections

opinion

The main work for any person who loves Liberia to do is to Save Liberia by Saving The Lives of the People of Liberia. The best way to do this is to speak the Truth in ways that the People of Liberia can understand. Sometimes, speaking the Truth is considered as politicizing or engaging in scare tactics. But we know that Truth-telling is not politicizing or engaging in scare tactics because the failure of the powers that be to follow the Truth led to the coup d'etat and the civil war in Liberia that took the lives of over 300,000 people and injured many more people. So, the Truth must be told to Save Lives. The recent election in Nigeria should help us to know the importance of telling the Truth. Former President Obasanjo is correct by calling for re-voting in areas where the biometric voting machines did not operate correctly. The Labour Party is correct by taking the irregularities in the voting to the Court.

The Truth is that the 2023 will not be FAIR in Liberia and post election violence is highly likely to take place in Liberia. This Commentary is directed at providing information for the prevention of violence. Through this Commentary series, NEC has been singled out because of its supervision of the electoral system. Now, the Liberian Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) is being singled out to continue the awareness raising process, especially as the 2023 election is just around the corner.