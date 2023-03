Nigeria: Guber Polls - JAMB Shifts 2023 Mock Utme

The 2023 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) earlier scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 2023, has been shifted to Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The shift in date was partly owing to the change in the date for the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 11, 2023 but now moved to March 18, 2023.

A press statement issued on Monday by JAMB Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said candidates, who registered early and indicated their willingness to take the Mock-UTME, would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slips, which would contain their centres and other details.

The Mock-UTME is an optional examination introduced by the Board to provide opportunity for candidates to have hands-on experience with the system as well as afford the Board an opportunity to ascertain its readiness and that of its partners for the main UTME, which is scheduled to hold between April 29 and May 12, 2023.

The Board also announced that this year's UTME would witness some groundbreaking innovations aimed at addressing observed infractions and centre failures.

"For instance, in the new regime, if there is a delay of up to one hour before the commencement of a particular session, that session stands cancelled and would be rescheduled along with the candidates.

"By the same token, no examination can be started one hour after the scheduled commencement time. The session will be scheduled for any Vacany or Available slot.

"The Board has made it mandatory that candidates must be notified of their new scheduled session or centre, as the case may be, before they leave their centre. In addition, no candidate would be allowed to spend less than one hour before submission of responses during the UTME. Similarly, the new regime would make it impossible for candidates to login after one hour of activation of examination.

"If for any reason, an examination session is cancelled or cannot hold, candidates are not to panic as they will simply be scheduled for the next available session, which could be that same day. What such candidates are expected to do is to quietly leave the hall and move to the Holding Area to await further instruction," the statement said.

Candidates are to note that any rescheduled examination is strictly meant to accommodate only those whose examination session could not hold on account of one reason or another not for those who were marked late or absent for their session and are not to leave the examination centre until they have been notified of the day and time of their rescheduled examination.