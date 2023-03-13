Nigeria: 22 Killed, Others Injured in Fresh Katsina Attack

The attackers were in a celebratory mood when they invaded the community.

Twenty-two residents of Majifa, a community in Kankara Local Government, were killed by terrorists on Saturday.

Several other people in the community were also wounded in the attack.

Multiple local sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers were celebrating the wedding of one of their kingpins known as Mai Katifar Mutuwa, who married a second wife around the community.

The police spokesperson of the state, Gambo Isa, confirmed the attack but told journalists the command was still gathering details of what happened.

"Yes, there was an attack at Majifa. We learnt some group of bandits from Zamfara, came for a celebration and later attacked Majifa village. We also learnt there was some cattle rustling. But the report is still sketchy. I will revert as soon as I get full details," Mr Isa said in a terse statement.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from security sources that the kingpin sent out invitations to other terrorists in the area including Zurmi and Tsafe in Zamfara State to attend his wedding.

A local source, Musa Mamman (real name hidden), a resident of Dan Marke said contrary to what some people are saying, the terrorists attacked only one community but other casualties were residents of some neighbouring villages who went to help the residents of Majifa.

"Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, we saw motorcycles passing towards Lamba forest which is not far from Majifa. Later we discovered that it was Mai Katifar Mutuwa who was getting married to a Fulani lady in one of the hamlets inside Lamba forest.

"You know when they do ceremonies, they normally get excited. So, they entered Majifa and started shooting sporadically and vigilante members in the area tried to defend the community," Mr Mamman said.

He said the terrorists did not abduct any resident, but killed 17 people and wounded others in Majifa alone.

"The other people killed were vigilante members coming from other communities including from here (Danmarke), Gurbi, Makera, Unguwar Sale and Dan Mangoro," he said.

He said the terrorists divided themselves and launched "merciless" attacks on those coming into Majifa to help.

Another local source who simply gave his name as Abba said he counted 17 injured residents at the General Hospital in Kankara.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Conflict Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Some of the people who helped police and other vigilante members to bring the wounded people to the hospital said the number of those killed and those wounded could increase because others were still in the forest, "he said.

A security operative, who asked not to be identified because he does not have permission to speak with the media, told PREMIUM TIMES that 22 people have been confirmed dead in total.

The senator-elect representing Katsina Central, Abdulaziz Yar'adua, condemned the attack in a Twitter post.

"My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the 23 innocent villagers who lost their lives in the recent bandit attack in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. This heinous act is a reminder of the continued security challenges we face in our beloved state and country. I join all well-meaning Nigerians in condemning this act of cowardice and I call on the relevant authorities to intensify efforts in ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

"May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may Allah grant their families the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," he tweeted via his official handle @Col_Yaradua.