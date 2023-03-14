Africa: Senegal U20 Coach Daf Praises 'Extraordinary' Players After Title Success

Senegal coach Malick Daf was full of praise for his players following their convincing 2-0 victory over arch rivals Gambia in Saturday's TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Young Teranga Lions finished runners-up in their previous appearances of the tournament before Daf masterminded their maiden triumph at U-20s level.

Sulaymane Faye and Mamadou Camara were the heroes for Malick Daf at the Cairo International Stadium.

"Winning a competition without conceding a is historic," the former U-17 coach said.

"Scoring 14 goals and winning the TotalEnergies Man of the tournament, Best Goalkeeper, the Man of the Match in the final and the Umbro Golden Boot is just incredible.

"I'm simply proud of my players. They have been extraordinarily efficient and disciplined," Daf told journalists.

The TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON triumph is Senegal's fourth continental glory 13 months following the successes of the senior Teranga Lions, the Beach Soccer national team and the Local national team winning the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship in Algeria.