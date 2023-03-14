Africa: Senegal U20 Star Pape Diop Scoops Umbro Golden Boot Award

Senegal midfielder Pape Demba Diop has won the Umbro Golden Boot award of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023.

The 19-year-old scored five goals in the tournament which earned him the coveted trophy as the leading scorer of the 23rd edition of the biennial tournament.

The Zulte Waregem starlet impressed in the land of the Pharaoh with his spectacular goals and his ability to be at the right place at the right time.

Diop opened his account in the 3-0 hammering of Mozambique in the second group match before hitting a famous hat-trick against host nation Egypt to eliminate the Young Pharaohs.

Diop showed real promise in the tournament as he pushed for first team action at Belgian side Zulte Waregem. The Ouakam born maestro was a delight to watch in the well drilled Senegalese team.

He scored a sumptuous goal to put Senegal in front against Tunisia in the semi-finals at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium.

Diop also starred in the final triumph over their arch rivals The Gambia.

The former Diambar FC ace played 74 minutes in the 2-0 victory to secure his team their first ever TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations glory.