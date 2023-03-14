Africa: Senegal U20 Star Pape Diop Scoops Umbro Golden Boot Award

11 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Senegal midfielder Pape Demba Diop has won the Umbro Golden Boot award of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023.

The 19-year-old scored five goals in the tournament which earned him the coveted trophy as the leading scorer of the 23rd edition of the biennial tournament.

The Zulte Waregem starlet impressed in the land of the Pharaoh with his spectacular goals and his ability to be at the right place at the right time.

Diop opened his account in the 3-0 hammering of Mozambique in the second group match before hitting a famous hat-trick against host nation Egypt to eliminate the Young Pharaohs.

Diop showed real promise in the tournament as he pushed for first team action at Belgian side Zulte Waregem. The Ouakam born maestro was a delight to watch in the well drilled Senegalese team.

He scored a sumptuous goal to put Senegal in front against Tunisia in the semi-finals at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium.

Diop also starred in the final triumph over their arch rivals The Gambia.

The former Diambar FC ace played 74 minutes in the 2-0 victory to secure his team their first ever TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations glory.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.