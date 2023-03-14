Africa: Senegal Custodian Badji Named TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON Best Goalkeeper

Senegal goalkeeper Landing Badji was named the Best Goalkeeper of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023.

The Young Teranga Lions won their first ever TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON following their 2-0 victory over neighbours The Gambia at the Cairo International Stadium.

The young keeper helped his side to continental glory by keeping six clean sheets in the process. The towering shot stopper was also named the Best Goalkeeper of the group stage of the 23rd edition of the biennial tournament.

The 19-year-old is already considered in Senegal as one of the best in his position.

The AS Pikine ace is also part of the Senegal U-23 national team and he will be hoping to continue his sterling performance for Demba Mbaye's team in the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A very agile and commanding goalkeeper, Badji is also technically good with the ball. His ability to play from the back has earned him an assist in the Senegalese Professional League for AS Pikine.

Last November, he was in Belgium for trials at FC Brugge and the TotalEnergies U-20 FC will undoubtedly offer him greater exposure as scouts from leading clubs around the world followed the tournament with keen interest.

Badji is certainly the reason why his club AS Pikine have the best defense in the Senegalese Ligue 1.