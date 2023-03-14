Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 - Nigeria Hammer Tunisia to Secure Third Place

Record champions Nigeria thrashed Tunisia 4-0 in Cairo to secure third place in the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023.

Jude Sunday scored a second half brace to complete the riot following goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi for the Flying Eagles.

Nigeria came into the match following their narrow 1-0 defeat to The Gambia in the semi-finals on Monday.

The Flying Eagles started really well at the Cairo International Stadium with Ahmed Abdullahi leading the line with support from Ibrahim Muhammad and Jude Sunday.

Ladan Bosso's charges showed purpose and determination as they sought to put their semi-final defeat behind them.

Samson Lawal saw his low effort agonizingly miss the target in the opening exchanges. The PRO Success Football Academy forward skipped away from his marker down the right channel before firing wide.

The Flying Eagles broke the deadlock through Ibrahim Muhammad's clever finish after 9 minutes. The youngster converted Daniel Bameyi pass following a mistake in the Tunisia defense.

The Young Carthage Eagles weathered the early Flying Eagles storm with Jibril Othman and Mohamed Dhaoui combining well in attack.

Nigeria held on to go into the break with their lead as Tunisia rue their lack of coordination in the final third.

The Flying Eagles came from the break with more determination to see off the match and they doubled their advantage a minute after the restart.

Ahmed Abdullahi made it 2-0 with a cool finish from Ibrahim Muhammad's pass inside the area. Abdullahi was restored into the starting lineup after missing a late penalty in their semi-final defeat to Gambia.

The seven-time champions made it 3-0 two minutes later through Jude Sunday.

The diminutive winger beat Amenallah Memmiche with a sumptuous drive from distance to put the match beyond the Young Carthage Eagles.

Tunisia despite losing 3-0 continue to push forward as they seek to reduce the arrears but Nigeria defended well.

Rilwanu Sarki played in fellow substitute Adams Alade through on goals but the striker's first time effort crashed off the side netting of Amenallah Memmiche's goal.

Jude Sunday put the icing on the cake with a superb goal on the stroke of full time at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Real Sapphire FC ace finished off a brilliant Nigeria team goal on 89 minutes to beat the Tunisian custodian at his near post.