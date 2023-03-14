Liberia: Six Opposition Parties Flip Over to Ruling CDC

Monrovia — As the October 2023 general and presidential elections gear closer, six opposition political parties have joined the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to support the reelection bid of President George Weah.

Over the weekend, the People's Liberation Party (PLP), the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), the Union of Liberian Democrats (ULD), United People's Party (UPP), Redemption Democratic Congress (RDC) and Change Democratic Action (CDA) signed a resolution to officially join the CDC.

The six parties joining CDC make it nine political parties in total to support the President and promised to win the first round.

The Joint Statement of membership was officially submitted by Hon. Tapple E. Doe, political leader of the PLP to the CDC National Chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu.

Speaking at the event, CDC Chairman said a few months ago the CDC was 60 percent sure of winning the election.

He added that with the coming in of the six opposition parties, they are 70 percent sure of winning the election in the first round.

"We want to tell you that we are committed to standing with all of you that have joined us today. President has asked me to reassure you that is not just a father to the NPP, LPDP, or CDC.," Morlu said.

He added: "he is a father to all of the parties that signed the gigantic resolution which is given the realistic projection that has created a clear path to George Weah's victory in the first in October."

CDC Morlu also urged members of the six political parties that have joined to encourage other political parties to join the CDC to give the President a resounding victory.

In the resolution, the parties claimed that their separate decisions reached were due to the unprecedented transformation of Liberia under the administration of President Weah.

They claimed that as legally registered political parties of Liberia, there actions were in accordance with the New Elections Laws of the country and in keeping with the applicable Articles of Chapter 8 (Political Party and Elections) of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

"WHEREAS, THE UNION OF LIBERIAN DEMOCRATS (ULD), UNITED PEOPLE'S PARTY (UPP), REDEMPTION DECMOCRATIC CONGRESS (RDC), CHANGE DEMOCRATIC ACTION (CDA), THE PEOPLE'S LIBERATION PARTY (PLP), AND THE MOVEMENT FOR ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT (MOVEE) haveresolved to act in confirmative with Article 17 of the constitution of the Republic of Liberia to form the Biggest Political Coalition ever in the history of Liberia."

"WHEREAS, the National Executive Committee of the UNION OF LIBERIAN DEMOCRATS (ULD), UNITED PEOPLE'S PARTY (UPP), REDEMPTION DECMOCRATIC CONGRESS (RDC), CHANGE DEMOCRATIC ACTION (CDA), THE PEOPLE'S LIBERATION PARTY (PLP), AND THE MOVEMENT FOR ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT (MOVEE) met in separate and joint National Executive Committee meetings and made the decision to collectively and purposefully support H. E. Dr. George M. Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, for His re-election and OFFICIALLY JOIN TO FORM THE BIGGEST GRAND COALITION NAMED AND STYLED THE COALITION FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE (CDC), SET TO BECOME THE BIGGEST COALITION EVER IN THE HISTORY OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA."

The parties maintained that in view of the decision concluded by them, they have affixed their signatures to the document to officially join the CDC.

They pointed out that based upon their individual and collective decisions, they have also resolved to apply for membership with the CDC and support President Weah's re-election as President of the Republic of Liberia.

The parties also resolved to officially andjointly signed as full fledge members of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).