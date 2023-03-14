Liberia: 'AFCON Qualification Bow Down to Players' - Says Mo Sangare

Accrington, England — Accrington Stanley midfielder, Mohammed Sangare believe Liberia qualification for its third Nations Cup depends on players' willingness and focus as they face South Africa in a double header.

The Liberian midfielder spoke to his club's television ahead of Liberia's crucial 2024 two-legged African Cup of Nations qualifier (Afcon)

Liberia needs four points to realistically book their spot in the finals showpiece of the Afcon 2023 in Ivory Coast which will be in January of 2024.

Liberia has tricky two-legged ties against one of Africa's footballing powerhouses South Africa before their encounter with Morocco, a nation that reached the semi-final in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and inflicted defeat on the Lone Star in their opening match of the Afcon qualifier.

But the former Newcastle United midfielder who missed Liberia's 2-0 defeat to Morocco through injury, was invited to the squad by the newly appointed Lone Star Coach, Ansu Keita for the matches against South Africa.

However, ahead of Lone Star's clash with Bafana Bafana at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on March 24, Sangare sent a watchword message to teammates, declaring that for the nation to be represented in Ivory Coast, "it is down to the players to make that happens."

Sangare who has seven caps to his name said it would mean the world to Liberians if the nation can qualify for the Afcon.

"I think the most important thing is to qualify for the African Cup of Nations. We haven't done that in a while."

"I think if we can get that over the board that will be one of the country's greatest achievements."

"It will mean the world to them. So, it is down to the players now to make that happen, Sangare said.

Sangare promised to give his all in the match, stating it will be important as well if the Lone Star get the best result away to South Africa.