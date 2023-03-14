Liberia: Six Opposition Political Parties Join Liberia's Ruling Party Ahead of October 2023 General and Presidential Elections

Monrovia — As the October 2023 general and presidential elections gear closer, six opposition political parties have joined the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to support the reelection bid of President George Weah.

Over the weekend, the People's Liberation Party (PLP), the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), the Union of Liberian Democrats (ULD), United People's Party (UPP), Redemption Democratic Congress (RDC) and Change Democratic Action (CDA) signed a resolution to officially join the CDC.

The six parties joining CDC make it nine political parties in total to support the President and promised to win the first round.

The Joint Statement of membership was officially submitted by Hon. Tapple E. Doe, political leader of the PLP to the CDC National Chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu.

Speaking at the event, CDC Chairman said a few months ago the CDC was 60 percent sure of winning the election.

He added that with the coming in of the six opposition parties, they are 70 percent sure of winning the election in the first round.

"We want to tell you that we are committed to standing with all of you that have joined us today. President has asked me to reassure you that is not just a father to the NPP, LPDP, or CDC.," Morlu said.

He added: "he is a father to all of the parties that signed the gigantic resolution which is given the realistic projection that has created a clear path to George Weah's victory in the first in October."

CDC Morlu also urged members of the six political parties that have joined to encourage other political parties to join the CDC to give the President a resounding victory.