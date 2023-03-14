Liberia: ULSU President Calls for Calm On All Campuses of UL Following Attacked On CDC Supporter Aloysius Howe

Monrovia — The president of the University of Liberia Students Union (ULSU), Varfee J. M. Dukuly has frowned on students involved in the act of violence meted against partisan Aloysious Howe of the Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) while on the Capitol Hill Campus of the University of Liberia on March 7.

Aloysius Howe, a partisan of the CDC was chased out of the Capitol Hill campus of the University of Liberia by some students purported to be members of campus-based SUP.

Following his ordeal on Tuesday, March 7, Aloysious Howe posted on his Facebook page to explain what transpired between him and some purported members of campus-based SUP.

"Up to the present I can't still imagine that a person like me could be attacked on the University of Liberia campus because of my political belief being a Cdecian and working in the CDC government," Howe said.

The ULSU President's statement comes in the wake of members of the CDC planning to assemble on the Capitol hill campus on Monday, March 13, under the invite of Montserrado District #8 Lawmaker Acarous Gray to have lunch.

"Guys you can join me on Monday at 12:30 pm for LUNCH at the University of Liberia Student Center. I General Acarous Moses Gray will be with my students and constituents. Thanks for your kind consideration as we peacefully meet and greet our constituents," Hon. Gray posted.

The President of ULSU, Varfee Dukuly, in a press statement over the weekend, has warned agents to desist from making provocative statements and announced a three-day Peaceful symposium and leadership training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dukuly said: "It has gotten to our attention the recent wave of violence that has been permeating the corridors of the University of Liberia. We have witnessed hired stooges, thugs, and hooligans causing chaos and mayhem while on the other hand, students have been seen retaliating or resisting those hired thugs.

"These actions are the direct progenitors of violence and should not be encouraged on the campuses of the University of Liberia. ULSU categorically condemns any act of violence and calls for immediate calm among students and members of the public who are visitors to the university.

"We believe a university campus is an area of diversity where everyone must have an equal right to their opinion and should be respected for their position. An act of ganging against a group of people who share opposite opinions does not give a proper presentation of the University of Liberia.

"The University of Liberia is the biggest barometer of consciousness, the epicenter of intellectualism, and home of scholars and academics. As such our way of interaction must be a stellar representation of the true definition of Lux In Tenebris - Light In Darkness," ULSU President Dukuly said.