Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Speaks At Global Parliamentary Assembly - Secures Liberia's Re-Admittance to the IPU

After Non — After non-participation at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) since the civil war, the 146th Assembly of the IPU unanimously approved Liberia's application to rejoin the global union. Leading Liberia's delegation is Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice President of the Republic and President of the Senate, at the invitation of Honorable Duarte Pacheco, President of the IPU.

The 146th Assembly of the IPU is currently being held in Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain from March 11th to 15th, 2023. This year's Assembly hosts about 2,700 delegates from more than 179 countries. During proceedings at the IPU, Madam Vice President was given the platform to give an acceptance speech and share perspectives on issues relative to the promotion of peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies.

In her splendid presentation, Vice President Howard-Taylor accepted the call for Liberia's return to the IPU after decades of absence, taking note of the historical fact that Liberia was one of the original founding member parliaments of the IPU in October, 1889.

"Historical antecedents record that 55 French, 28 British, 5 Italians, and 1 representative each from Belgium, Denmark, Liberia, Spain and USA were the original framers of the IPU mantra; since then, the IPU has become a Global Union of not just parliament of Nation States but parliament of people, playing a critical role in the promotion of peace, democracy and sustainable development " VP Howard-Taylor intimated.

Vice President Howard-Taylor proffered that Gender Inequality and Climate Change must be at the crux of the IPU debates in the years ahead. She lamented that across the world, women in parliament account for only 26%, despite the huge call to action from every corner of the globe. She further argued that if the IPU is a critical force for good, it needs to shift the balance for greater equality for half of the World's population- Women.

Madam Vice President indicated that the calls for mechanisms to deal with Climate Change is not enough, there is a need for financial support mechanisms to ensure the trajectory of climate change is shifted towards greater sustainability.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) was founded in 1889 and has served as the hub of worldwide parliamentary dialogue since its formation. It seeks to strengthen National Parliament's capacity to carry out their many roles in serving and representing constituencies and holding their respective Governments accountable.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is a Middle East Country situated between Qatar and the northeastern coast of Saudi Arabia. The Country has a population of about 1.5 million with an estimated GDP of 87.15 billion USD. It is considered the financial hub of the middle east, hosting more than 400 of the world's major financial institutions, with a booming economy of sustained investments and tourism.