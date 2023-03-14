Liberia: Easy Solar Calls for Gender-Equity in All Areas of Prominence in Recognition of This Year International Women's Day

Monrovia — Easy Solar Liberia Limited a solar company with high-quality energy products, over the weekend hosted its second Women's Day program in commemoration of International Women's Day (IWD).

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 each year as a day set aside to celebrate and uphold women's achievements and focus greater attention on women's rights and gender equality.

The global theme this year for IWD is: "Embrace Equity Campaign to get the world talking about why equal opportunities aren't enough for a sustainable tomorrow." The campaign this year with hashtag "EmbraceEquity" has called on people to work towards a world that's equitable, inclusive and free from bias and discrimination to a level playing field for women moving forward.

"Today here at Easy Solar, I want to use this day as an opportunity to celebrate women and girls at the center of our planning, and action and to integrate gender perspective," Mary Bull, Business Manager of Easy solar, said.

Easy Solar Liberia Limited is a solar company situated in Congo Town with high-quality solar energy products and transformative goods.

Madam Rose Mends-Cole Sherman, Former Country Director for PLAN International to Liberia and Sierra Leone, serving as Guest Speaker on a day set aside to honor women, lauded the women of Liberia for exercising patience and commitment amid the many challenges posed from their male counterparts.

"I am honored and humbled by being asked to speak on the occasion that the world honors women. The fact that there is such an international day for women is a reminder to the world that women continue to be dominated and subjugated throughout the world.

"The Theme this year: Embrace Equity is an acknowledgement that there is still much work on equality for women. Even though under the law of Liberia - Women now have equal rights - that is on paper, the reality is that this is just a joke," Madam Mends-Cole Sherman said.

According to her: "A major cause of our problem is TRADITION, it is embedded in our tradition that women are inferior to men, that a woman's place is in the home - bearing and raising children. Boys are still given the first opportunity to go to school. Because of this age-old discrimination, women are still lagging behind in education, job opportunities, leadership opportunities, and health care to name a few."

She closed by saying: if we embrace equity for women - both men and women will benefit, it will be a win-win situation; our children will benefit and our beloved Liberia will be a glorious Land of Liberty," she added.

Easy Solar, however, used the occasion to honor and recognized prominent Liberian women, Cllr. Pearl Browne Bull, Madam Rose Mends-Cole Sherman, Atty. Marie-Salome Smith, and Rev. A. Clementina Johnson to share their opinions while growing up and their enormous contributions and mentorship provided to young women of Liberia.