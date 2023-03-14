Ghana: ADB to Strengthen Agribusiness Financing ...As It Launches New Corporate Strategy

14 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Agricul­tural Devel­opment Bank (ADB) PLC has launched a new corporate strategy with a commitment to strengthen agribusiness financ­ing to accelerate the achievement of its vision "to be the people's bank, harnessing the transfor­mational power of agribusiness for wealth creation".

The new corporate strate­gy, which was considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank, replaces a 3-year strategy that expired on December 31, 2022.

It is anchored on a theme "Going Above and Beyond the Predictable", and has nine pillars to guide the direction of the Bank for the next few years; a statement issued by the bank and copied the Ghanaian Times said.

It is aimed at enhancing the bank's dominance as the leader in agribusiness financing in the country, and at the same time leveraging technology to reposi­tion its Retail and Digital Banking space.

Other key focus areas include financial performance, process improvement to enhance turn­around time, risk management, and customer experience.

In his brief remarks at the launch, the Managing Director, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, reiterated the bank's commitment to agribusiness financing, saying, "As the people's bank, harnessing the transformational power of agribusiness for wealth creation, ADB is taking necessary steps to strengthen its dominance as a leader in agribusiness financing in Ghana".

"ADB will continue to remain leader and dominant in agribusi­ness financing across the entire agricultural value chain," he added.

In the area of digital and retail banking, Alhaji Yakubu-Tali announced that "ADB has rolled out strategies towards improving its digital and retail banking seg­ments in order to enhance conve­nience and service delivery".

"The bank will also leverage strongly on technology and other channels to extend banking ser­vices to non-banked or under­served areas," he added.

The Managing Director stated that the current happenings at the world stage, ranging from COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, the slowdown in the global economy, high inflationary pres­sures, exchange rate challenges, and the domestic debt exchange programme by the government, among others, required strategic decisions to make the Bank com­petitive and meet its performance indicators.

Thus, the new corporate strat­egy will serve as a blueprint to ensure that the bank grows above and beyond the predictable.

Alhaji Yakubu-Tali commend­ed the bank's cherished custom­ers for their loyalty and continu­ous trust in the ADB brand, its products and services.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.