Nigeria: Police Neutralise Bandit, Recover AK47 Rifle in Kaduna

14 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have neutralised a bandit and recoverd one AK-47 rifle with two rounds of live 7.62x39mm ammunition.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on March 13, operatives of the Command attached to Operation WHIRL Punch (OPSWP) acted on a received credible intelligence indicating that on the same date at about 0645hrs, bandits on a nefarious mission had blocked Galadimawa - Tumburku road of Giwa Local Government Area.

He said the Police operatives, led by DPO Kidandan, swiftly mobilised to the scene, engaged the bandits in a gun duel and countered their heinous raid which forced them to scamper in disarray into a nearby bush with possible varying gunshot wounds.

Jalige said the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Yekini Ayoku, commended the effort of the operatives.

He said the CP assured members of the public that the Command shall continue to be resilient in its determination to ensuring that criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their villainous activities.(NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.