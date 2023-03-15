Nigeria: Call for Applications - #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Fellowship 2023

blog

Nigeria has experienced several epidemics in recent years, including Lassa fever, Cholera, M. Pox and COVID-19. The media has played a critical role in informing the public and holding the government accountable during these outbreaks. However, journalists often face challenges in covering epidemics, including limited access to information, misinformation, and disinformation.

Nigeria Health Watch is calling for applications to be a part of a fellowship program for outstanding local journalists based in Abuja, Lagos and Kano States with a passion for covering epidemic preparedness.

The program will provide fellows with a comprehensive training on epidemic preparedness and response, including workshops, field visits, mentorship, and coaching from experienced journalists and public health experts. Fellows will also receive financial support for the 2-month period, to complete their reporting, as well as continued coaching and support accessing national and international data and contacts, among other benefits.

To apply, please use any of the themes below to propose two (2) story ideas you will focus on during the fellowship using the below themes:

The current state of Nigeria's funding for epidemic preparedness

The economic cost of not providing adequate funding for epidemic preparedness.

Existing gaps in current funding pattern for epidemic preparedness.

How lack of sustained funding of Nigeria's public health institutes makes infectious disease outbreaks catastrophic.

Eligibility:

The Fellowship is open to journalists affiliated with local print and online media based in Abuja, Lagos and Kano States.

Expectations:

Fellows will be expected to participate in all scheduled activities.

Fellows will be expected to publish, in their affiliated media (Print, TV, Radio, Online), at least 2 stories.

Fellows will be expected to continue to provide coverage to the prevent epidemics project after their fellowship.

Duration of Programme: 2-month programme (Fellowship will run from April 2023 to May 2023)

How to Apply: Fill the application HERE on or before the 20th of March 2023.

Be part of the solution by highlighting ways to address Nigeria's funding challenges through your reporting! Help to raise the profile of epidemic preparedness and generate support for robust epidemic preparedness funding. After all, as COVID-19 has shown, it's not a question of if but when the next disease outbreak will occur.