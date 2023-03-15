Nigeria: Ekweremadu's Wife Denies Involvement in Organ Harvesting Saga

14 March 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh and Agency Report

Wife of the embattled former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, Beatrice, has absolved herself of any involvement in the search for an organ donor for their ailing daughter Sonia as the trial continues over allegation of trafficking a young man to London to harvest his kidney.

Beatrice, who was arrested alongside her husband in the United Kingdom for allegedly trafficking the said young man into the country to harvest his kidney, denied the allegation on Monday at the Old Bailey in London where she is standing trial alongside her husband, daughter and one medical doctor, Obinna Obeta.

The young man, David Nwamini, who was allegedly recruited by the Ekwewemadu's was falsely presented as Sonia's cousin in a failed bid to persuade doctors to carry out an £80,000 private procedure at the Royal Free Hospital.

The BBC reported that on the family's finances, Beatrice told the court that her husband took care of the house, just as she pointed out that she only carried out domestic duties which included visiting their children in school in the UK every couple of weeks.

On how they discovered that their daughter had a kidney problem, her husband said Sonia fell sick in 2919 and was diagnosed with the problem in the UK.

Sonia returned to London to see a doctor at the Cromwell Hospital and then the Royal Free, jurors were told.

The BBC reports that defence lawyer, Anu Mohindru KC, said, "There are text messages from your husband keeping you informed of what was happening. Is that something he would do?"

The defendant replied: "Yes. He tells me what he thinks I need to know."

The lawyer went on to inquire if Ekweremadu had relayed his discussions with his medically trained brother, Diwe.

Beatrice told jurors she regarded Diwe Ekweremadu as the family doctor but did not ask about it.

It is alleged that Diwe's former classmate, Obeta, offered to help the family.

Mohindru was said to have asked the defendant if she was involved in identifying any candidates, which Mrs Ekweremadu denied.

The Ekweremadus, who have an address in Willesden Green, North-West London, and Obeta, from Southwark, South London, deny the charges against them and the trial continues.

