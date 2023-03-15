South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Renowned Jazz Singer Gloria Bosman - South African News Briefs - March 15, 2023

Tributes Pour in for Renowned Jazz Singer Gloria Bosman



Tributes are pouring in for multi-award-winning musician Gloria Bosman who has died at the age of 50, reports eNCA. Bosman's family released a statement confirming her death. "It is with profound sadness that we share that in the early hours of this morning, we lost the rock of our family," the statement read. "After a short illness, she transcended peacefully at her home, surrounded by family." The South African Music Rights Organisation confirmed the news in a press statement. "The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) is saddened by the passing of its Board Member, Ms Gloria Bosman, who passed away on 14 March 2023", reads the statement. Bosman was recently appointed to the Board of SAMRO at its last Annual General Meeting in December 2022. The Soweto-born singer was known for her versatile voice and was celebrated for her ability to transcend different genres. Her first album debuted in 1999 and earned her the coveted Best Newcomer award at the South African Music Awards. She shared the stage with several musical greats, including Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, and Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, adds eNCA.

National Assembly Passes Bill to Criminalise Hate Speech and Hate Crimes

Five years since the bill was introduced to criminalise hate speech and hate crimes, it has finally been passed in the National Assembly, reports EWN. Despite fierce debate and concerns from some opposition parties that it could impact the freedom of speech, there has been overwhelming support for the Prevention and Combating of Hate crimes and Hate Speech Bill. Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said that existing laws had proven ineffective in stemming what he believed to be an increase in crimes motivated by hate. T he Democratic Alliance (DA), Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), and Al Jama-ah have continued to voice their opposition towards a new law aimed at criminalising hate crimes. The DA’s Janho Engelbrecht said that he believed that the African National Congress (ANC) was motivated by a political agenda. Al Jama-ah’s Ganief Hendricks believed that the bill targeted a specific group of people.

Wits University Agrees to Mediation with Students

The University of the Witwatersrand's management says it will enter into mediation with the Student Representative Council (SRC) amid ongoing student protests, reports News24. This follows meetings with the student leaders last week after they called a ceasefire on the two-week-long shutdown at the university. The campus descended into chaos when students protested against financial exclusions and a lack of student accommodation. SRC members requested that the university allow students who owe R150,000 or less to register, provide emergency beds for students without accommodation, and defer its R10,000 upfront payment for on-campus residences. In response, the university said it committed R150 million for bursaries and scholarships for the 2023 academic year.

