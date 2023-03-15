Nigeria: Floods - Govt to Relocate 10,000 People in Kogi

The federal government is to relocate 10,000 persons in Mosun Community in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi following the rampaging activities of the River Benue in the rainy season.

Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Managing Director (MD) of the Hydro-Electricity Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), made this known on Monday during a tour of the affected communities in the community.

Yelwa said the relocation of the affected communities became imperative due to the negative impact of the 2022 flood, as villagers had to flee their homes for safety.

"We will begin construction of buildings that would accommodate the affected villagers in two weeks if we are shown the piece of land by the traditional ruler and the Bassa Local Government authorities.

"What we are afraid of is the flood in 2023, going by the prediction of NiMet, which says this year's rain would be heavier than that of 2022, which may mean more flooding than what we experienced.

"Here we are at the site, and you can see for yourselves the levels of damaging activities of the River Benue in these communities within the Mosun Kingdom. We have to do something to save their lives and make their lives worthwhile.

"As soon as the authorities show us the piece of land to relocate them, we shall begin construction work immediately. We are ready to move our equipment to the river banks to start work on controlling the ravaging erosive activities," the MD said.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Mosun Kingdom, Alhaji Burka Ali, told the HYPPADEC boss and his entourage that the 2022 flood was very devastating.

"No fewer than 10,000 people were displaced by the 2022 flood. In fact, land covering over 300 meters was washed away by the flood.

"As for the piece of land for the resettlement of my unfortunate people, we have already selected a piece of land to show HYPPADEC.

"I am short of words. We appreciate the commission and the federal government for this show of love and concern to the people of my kingdom.

"We are ready to cooperate with HYPPADEC to see that the resettlement programme is a success for the good of our fellow brothers and sisters as well as our children, who are suffering due to the flood," Ali said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit of the commission to Mosun Kingdom witnessed the awarding of chieftaincy titles to the HYPPADEC boss and Alhaji Isa Ozi-Salami, the Kogi representative on the governing board of the commission.

While Yelwa was crowned as the "Ondaihi" (Galadima) of Bassa land, Ozi-Salami was crowned the "Oniereza Ogbanyi of Mozum Kingdom.

NAN reports that NiMET warned Nigerians to prepare for an earlier-than-expected onset of rainfall in most parts of the country.

Starting on or around March 2, NiMET said, the coastal areas of the south-south comprising Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom would see heavy rainfall.

NiMET said an extended rainfall season is predicted to occur in Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Enugu, Anambra, western Ogun and Lagos states.

The northern states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno will have an onset of rain between June and July.

The peak of the rainy season would be between July and September.

It said the coastal zone of the South South states of Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom will observe unpleasant rainfall changes.

NiMET also said the central states are likely to wait until May while Katsina, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Cross River, Ebonyi, Imo, and Rivers will experience delayed onset of rainfall.

For Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno the rains will not begin until June and July. Only Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kwara Gombe, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos will be near normal but with a worrisome quantity.

NiMET added that the noticeable increase in climate change and human-triggered activities, including indiscriminate dumping of waste, will cause more floods in 2023 and that the waters will come in high intensity within a short duration. (NAN)