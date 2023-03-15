Ghana: Deputy Lands Minister Opens Wildlife Resources Management Bill Review Meeting

14 March 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

The passage of the Wildlife Bill will ensure effective management of the country's wildlife resources in accordance with international best practices, as well as encourage private sector investment in the sector.

This would enhance the Community Resource Management Area (CREMA) concept developed by the Forestry Commission which has solid legal backing and community participation in resources management.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, made this statement during the opening ceremony of a two-day review meeting on the Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2022 of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Monday.

He noted that the sanction regimes have been significantly enhanced and would deter perpetrators of forest and wildlife crimes from engaging in such activities.

He said, "In recent years, some of our wildlife officers have been attacked and sometimes killed in the course of their duties and these acts of lawlessness are unacceptable and need to be addressed."

Mr Owusu-Bio stated that there is no doubt that the Bill is very important for the sector and urged Members of Parliament to discuss it objectively so that they could close the chapter on the subject during the two days of review.

The Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2022, a clause-by-clause review meeting is expected to be completed soon by Parliament.

