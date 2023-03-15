Africa: Senegal U20 Star Faye Savours 'Unforgettable' Moment After Scoring in the Final

14 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Senegal forward Souleymane Faye says scoring in the final of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and being named TotalEnergies Man of the Match is an unforgettable experience.

The Spain based striker was handed the award for his brilliant performance in Saturday's final against Gambia.

Faye scored the opening goal in the 2-0 victory over the Young Scorpions to secure Senegal's first TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON title.

"I'm proud of the performance of my teammates and of the coach, Malick Daf, who has always been able to support me, trust me and motivate me to give the best of myself," Faye said with a broad smile on his face..

"Being named the Man of the Match and winning a tournament that we had waited for so long is an unforgettable thing for me.

"I feel a lot of emotions right now," said Sulaymane.

Souleymane scored the winner against Nigeria in their opening match of the group stage. The CF Talavera forward admitted he should have contributed more goals in the tournament.

"It is true that as a striker it's not ideal to score only one goal in the first five games but I'm proud because I'm there too to help the teammates," Faye added.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.