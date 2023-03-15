Africa: Senegal U20 Star Faye Savours 'Unforgettable' Moment After Scoring in the Final

Senegal forward Souleymane Faye says scoring in the final of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and being named TotalEnergies Man of the Match is an unforgettable experience.

The Spain based striker was handed the award for his brilliant performance in Saturday's final against Gambia.

Faye scored the opening goal in the 2-0 victory over the Young Scorpions to secure Senegal's first TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON title.

"I'm proud of the performance of my teammates and of the coach, Malick Daf, who has always been able to support me, trust me and motivate me to give the best of myself," Faye said with a broad smile on his face..

"Being named the Man of the Match and winning a tournament that we had waited for so long is an unforgettable thing for me.

"I feel a lot of emotions right now," said Sulaymane.

Souleymane scored the winner against Nigeria in their opening match of the group stage. The CF Talavera forward admitted he should have contributed more goals in the tournament.

"It is true that as a striker it's not ideal to score only one goal in the first five games but I'm proud because I'm there too to help the teammates," Faye added.