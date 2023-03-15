Liberia: Student Council Government Urged to Provide Responsible Leadership

Monrovia — A motivational speaker has urged the newly inducted Student Council Government of the Covenant Builders Vocational Training Institute to provide responsible leadership.

Mr. John Gray noted that responsible leadership and credibility breed positive results.

Speaking during the program, Gray encouraged the new leadership of the Student Council Government to uphold basic fundamental principles guiding the institution.

"Good leader will always lead by example, be goal oriented, take responsibility, and know how to develop a team, share the recognition to become a master of communication.

"You should make sacrifices for the betterment of the institution you're leading, always work to leave great legacies and other valuable principles" he said.

"Focus on positive ventures that will improve your lives and make yourselves marketable in society.

"It is vital for young people to acquire skills that will empower them and do away with everyday politics that will help make impact on their lives.

Mr. Gray expressed gratitude to the Administration of the Covenant Builders Vocational Training Institute and the Student Council Government for the opportunity accorded him to serve as Guest Speaker during such elaborate program.

The Covenant Builders Vocational Institute is one of Liberia's fastest-growing Vocational Institutions with several suitable specialized skills Training programs, including but not limited to - Computer Training, Architecture Drafting, Plumbing, Masonry, Electrical Wiring, Carpentry, Refrigerator, Pastry /Food and Nutrition, Cosmetology, and Interior Design.