Liberia: NEC Ends Final Gender Training Workshop

14 March 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Gender Section of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Monday concluded a five-day training that reviewed the existing legal and policy provisions within the internal structures of the political parties to ensure they are gender sensitive.

The training, conducted under the Inter-Party Consultative Committee (IPCC), also highlighted Violence Against Women in Elections and Protocol (VAWIE-P).

Speaking at the close of the workshop, NEC Commisssioner with ovesight on Gender, Josephine Kou Gaye, pleaded with the political parties to ensure that their internal structures and policies are more gender-sensitive and friendly.

Funded by the governments of Sweden and Ireland, UN Women and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the theme of the training was, "Promoting Gender Equity in Elections and Politics: Breaking the Barriers: Finding Solutions."

