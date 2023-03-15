Liberia: Cooper Scores Hat-Trick and Assist in Heaven Eleven Thrashing of Sandi FC

Monrovia — Inform Heaven Eleven Football Club winger Moses Cooper got fans giddy with a terrific hat-trick in his side thrashing of Margibi County based Sandi FC 5-1 in the Liberia Football Association first division League.

The winger was again at his best when he provided an assist and got his second hat-trick of the season after another extraordinary display.

Heaven Eleven FC certainly came out of the traps fast and it didn't take long for the goals to start coming.

Moses Cooper got his side first goal after cutting inside from the left flanks and curved the ball at the back of the home side net in the 24th minute sending the Nancy B Doe Sports stadium in to jubilation.

The dangerous winger hit in his brace in the 41st minute but just before the end of the first half Sandi FC got a consolation to end the half 2-1 to the "Messengers from Heaven".

After restart Sandi FC had some decent moments to level things but we're denied by strong backline of Heaven Eleven FC.

It was Just 9 minutes into the second half Moses needed to complete his hat-trick seconds, putting his side three goals up.

With the Heaven Eleven on a rampage, and Sandi looking rather shell shocked, Moses provided an assist for Prince Kofia to inflict more pain on Sandi FC when he got his side fourth goal of the match and Augustine Dayougar added his name on the score sheet to make it 5-1 to Heaven Eleven FC.

Copper, who joined Heaven Eleven in the second phase of the league has proven his worth with his outstanding performances.

It was his second hat-trick of the second with his first coming against former double Liberian Champions LPRC Oilers.

The fast and skilful wide man has scored 7 league goals and provided six assists for his club while score once in the Orange Cup and assisting once.

The former Mighty Barrolle continue to make an instant impact at the club and his current form has shown that he is the best winger currently in the first league.

Arab Fofana's men have now scored 18 goals in their last seven games and are unbeaten in the second phase.

Heaven Eleven are now fourth on the league log with 33 points with six games to the end of the season.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa after his hat-trick Moses said he was delighted getting the goals but most importantly was the win for his club.

"Actually it's the second hat trick,It's a great feeling because goal is something every player wants to be added to his/her name and getting 3 in a match is just an extra excitement,"

He said being the main target for his club does not put him under pressure because he want help his team and will do anything to achieve their goals.

"Not exactly because I'm just a part of the puzzle. I do what I can and what I was brought to do. My biggest fear is for us as a team not to fail, so I just give all I have and encourage all my mates to give their all, " Moses told our Sports desk.

According to the attacker who once played in Turkey It has been awesome with his new teammates "from the very beginning it has been nothing but love and respect between all" he stated.