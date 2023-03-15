Liberia: Kollie Urges Young Referees to Seize Opportunity

Liberia Football Association (LFA) coopted executive committee member Joseph M. Kollie has called on young referees to seize an opportunity to make a name.

Judge Kollie also stressed the importance for referees to always be physically fit as the first law of being an active referee.

He said funds have been spent continuously by FIFA to develop referees to which the LFA expects all referees to give their best at all times.

Judge Kollie, who chairs the LFA referees committee, was speaking at the start of a 2023 FIFA member association intermediate referee course at the Golden Key Hotel in Paynesville on 11 March.

"You are the next generation of referees. So you must seize the opportunity given to you by the LFA. Fitness calls for a lot. If you aren't fit, please come and join me on the sidelines to watch the games.

"Nothing is impossible. You stand an opportunity to benefit from a lot of things with time, dedication and passion. Just keep your heads above the water and focus on your game," said Kollie.

FIFA/CAF referee instructor Felix Tangawarima of Zimbabwe, giving an overview, urged the LFA to continue its process of developing referees.

"This is the supply line. Without this group, we will not have senior and elite referees. This course has been developed in a unique way for us to have a uniformed interpretation of the laws of the game.

"This is a talent identification course and we need to monitor this group after this workshop. Let's keep track of them to promote the good ones and punish the bad ones," said Felix.

He will be assisted by former LFA Class 'A' referee Famatta Duncan, who is a referee assessor and physical fitness instructor, as technical instructor while Jay Exodus Flanjay is the physical instructor.

Thirty referees from 14 counties are participating, including Lofa's Philemon Kollie, Felecia Kuieh of River Cess, Montserrado's Grace Wuo and Margibi's Annie Carr.

The participants did medicals on 10 March and fitness tests on 11 March.

They will refresh on fitness test (gate concept) and tactical fouls/challenges, offside, positioning and handball situations.

The course ends on 15 March.