Ghana: Gba Delegation Calls On Ga Mantse

14 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A delegation of the Ghana Bowling Federation (GBA) yesterday called on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to introduce members of the association to the King.

This follows the King's accep­tance to be a patron of the newly formed association.

The delegation had Mr Ab­dul-Majeed Bawa, Deputy Director General of the National Sports Au­thority (NSA), GBA President, Mr Charles Obeng Amofa, Kwame Baa Mensa, a Greater Accra Regional Executive, Mr George Bankole, Technical Director, Mr Andrew Nortey, the Media/Liaison Officer and Ama Serwaa Amofa, Women's representative.

Welcoming the delegation, the Ga Mantse commended the leadership of the GBA and pledged his sup­port for their activities.

Mr Bankole informed the Ga Mantse of the GBA's plans to host it first international competition soon, added that the Palace would be duly informed when date and venue are confirmed.

In appreciation of the King's acceptance, the GBA President presented him a branded T-Shirt and promised to work hard to make bowling a popular sport in Ghana.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.