Ghana: Gba Delegation Calls On Ga Mantse

A delegation of the Ghana Bowling Federation (GBA) yesterday called on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to introduce members of the association to the King.

This follows the King's accep­tance to be a patron of the newly formed association.

The delegation had Mr Ab­dul-Majeed Bawa, Deputy Director General of the National Sports Au­thority (NSA), GBA President, Mr Charles Obeng Amofa, Kwame Baa Mensa, a Greater Accra Regional Executive, Mr George Bankole, Technical Director, Mr Andrew Nortey, the Media/Liaison Officer and Ama Serwaa Amofa, Women's representative.

Welcoming the delegation, the Ga Mantse commended the leadership of the GBA and pledged his sup­port for their activities.

Mr Bankole informed the Ga Mantse of the GBA's plans to host it first international competition soon, added that the Palace would be duly informed when date and venue are confirmed.

In appreciation of the King's acceptance, the GBA President presented him a branded T-Shirt and promised to work hard to make bowling a popular sport in Ghana.