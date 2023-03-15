Ghana: Walker - Point From Olympics Important

Head Coach of Football Club Samartex 1996, Daniel Annor Walker, has hailed his side's resilience against Great Olympics in Accra on Sunday, saying a point against his former side was vital.

Olympics and Samartex played out an exciting goalless draw game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, Coach Walker said his plan was to pick all three points.

"Fact is, we declared operation nine points from three games against Aduana Stars, Great Olym­pics and Asante Kotoko."

"Having secured a win against league leaders Aduana Stars at home last week, we were in high spirit ahead of this game. I told my boys this was a game for me and they should make me proud by winning or at least pick a point."

"In the end, we drew and for me the point gained was vital because losing to Great Olympics would have been a disaster for me. I'm really happy at the way my boys played."

He described Oly's coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah, as a strong and tough-minded coach who worked under him and knew him well, saying "Kobi-Mensah coun­tered me well with the tactics, but I was not surprise."

"I know Kobi-Mensah very well. He is a very strong and tough-minded coach. I knew I was going to have it tough because he's among the coaches that knows how I play."

"We have four points now instead of the targeted six points. Our focus is now on the next game against Asante Kotoko on Satur­day."