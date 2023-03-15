Ghana: Govt to Reintroduce the Payment of Road Tolls - Finance Ministry

1 hour ago

Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta

The government is set to reintroduce the payment of road tolls through an amendment to fees and charges.

This was contained in a letter from the Finance Ministry dated March 11, 2023, signed by the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, and addressed to the Roads and Highways Ministry.

"Reference is made to paragraph 462 of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economics of Government on the reintroduction of road tolls. Reference is also made to Section 6 of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022, (Act 1080)."

"Accordingly, this Ministry has initiated steps to provide foundational rates for tolling of roads and highways as part of the amendments of the Act, pending completion of the process to identify the roads and highways to be affected by the reintroduction of the road tolls as stated in the Budget," it added.

It further noted that it had provided under Section 6 of Act 1080 for the Minister to amend the schedules of the Act to include or exclude Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and adjust the fees collected by MDAs for their services through a Legislative Instrument, when necessary.