Africa: UCSA, WAF Back Armwrestling Inclusion in 13th Africa Games

Two international bodies, the Association of African Sports Confederation (UCSA) and the World Armwrestling Fed­eration (WAF) have pledged support for the sport of arm­wrestling at the 2023 African Games slated for Ghana in March 2024.

Mr Ahmed Nasser, President of UCSA and Mr Assen Hadjitodorov, President of WAF gave the assurance at a joint meeting in Cairo on the development of armwrestling in Africa.

In separate statements at the joint meeting, the leaders of the two bodies acknowledged that the speed and development of armwres­tling in Africa were reasons for the consider­ation of the sport for the Games.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Nasser said there had been consultations with Mr Mus­tapha Ussif, Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) regarding the registration of the sport for the 13th Africa Games.

He expressed excitement at armwrestling's recognition on the continent and said he was committed to help develop it in Africa.

He commended the leadership of WAF and AFA for their continuous support in making Africa a hub of sports and urged them to speed up processes in registering the sport as part of the 25 sporting disciplines for the African Games.

On his part, Mr Hadjitodorov, applauded the president of UCSA for his continuous support towards the growth of the sport on the continent, thereby endorsing it for the 13th Africa Games.

He pledged support for the Games and assured Mr. Nasser of WAF's readiness to contribute its quota to make Africa Games Armwrestling a memorable one.

"Regarding the organisation of the Afri­can championships and the Africa Games next year, I want to confirm that we give full support from the World Arm­wrestling Federation. We'll deliver a high level performance of the athletes."

The WAF President stated that it was on a mission to make Armwrestling one of the leading sports on the world stage, with the help of UCSA, ANOCA, AU, AFA and other federations.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, Presi­dent of Armwrestling Federation of Africa and Ghana Armwres­tling Federation (GAF), also not­ed that the African countries are so much interested in the sport, therefore the need to champion this agenda of including it in the continental competition.

He said AFA, in collaboration with the World Armwrestling body and the LOC of the Africa Games were putting things in place to host the continental championship which will serve as a qualifier for the Africa Games.

The GAF President said about 180 athletes were expected to participate in the Armwres­tling category of the 13th Africa Games next year.

Other members present at the meeting were Mircea Simeonescu, Secretary General of WAF, Julien Boumsong, Secretary General of the Africa AFA, Pharm. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Vice President of AFA.

The Africa Games has been scheduled to March 8-23, 2024.