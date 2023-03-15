Ghana: Dr Francis Adams Sworn in As HCCE Principal

Fijai — Council of Holy Child College of Education (HCCE) has sworn into office, Dr Francis Hull Adams, as the first male principal at an investiture ceremony at Fijai, in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region,

Dr Adams, a sociologist, who has spent most of his teaching career at HCCE, rose through the ranks to his present position.

College Council Chairman, Most Rev. John Bap­tist Attakruh, administered the oath of office to the new principal.

Speaking at his investiture on Friday, Dr Adams pledged to uphold the mission of HCCE to be­come a centre of excellence.

He said, he would ensure that qualified academic and management staff, relevant infrastructure, ad­equate teaching and learning materials and strate­gies would be used for teacher-trainees to achieve academic and professional competencies.

Dr Adams stated "My mission is to facilitate the pragmatic realisation of the established vision of the college espoused by the founders, includ­ing attracting and maintaining quality personnel, achieving academic excellence, discipline, guidance and counseling services, fundraising and promoting sports and games."

The new principal explained that academic institutions needed to attract and maintain quali­fied people, saying that "an effective way to attract and retain quality staff is to create an environment where people can develop people will get the op­portunity to work."

This ideal, Dr Adams added, would also motivate and encourage staff to develop themselves through further studies in the universities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said "Proactive measures shall be taken to promote enviable academic records in the college. Holy Child is noted for academic excellence, and we will do everything possible to raise the bar."

Chairman of College Council, Bishop Attakruh, said the training of reputable and dedicated teach­ers imbued with moral integrity was a hallmark of Catholic education.

He stressed "I am, therefore, confident that this investiture ceremony will be the beginning of a new era in the total transformation of Holy Child Col­lege of Education into a reputable higher institu­tion that provides a conducive environment for the human, intellectual, spiritual and moral formation of all our students."

Deputy Director-General, Ghana Tertiary Edu­cation Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, noted the investiture of Dr Adams placed a great responsibility on the new principal, espe­cially coming after recent tension and acrimony on campus.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, said training of the girl-child was necessary to help bridge the gap between both genders.

Holy Child, he said, had the mission to prepare girls as teachers for basic schools, stating that "If you educate a girl, you educate a whole nation and educating girls in the basic stage is the most crucial stage as it provides one with a strong foundation to build on.