Ghana: Abura Dunkwa Installs New Guantoahene

Mr Samuel Ewudzie Ar­thur, an official of the Finance Department of the Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG), Head Office, Accra, has been installed the Guantoahene of Abura Dunk­wa, capital of the Abura-Ase­bu-Kwamankese district of the Central Region.

He assumes Nana Kojo Dadzie I as his stool name and succeeds the late Guantoahene, Nana Kwame Asoku I.

Swearing the oath of alle­giance, Nana Dadzie pledged to team up with the other sub-chiefs in supporting the chief of the town, Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II in his developmental endeavours at all times.

He also promised to assist in effectively mobilising the people towards the rapid development of the town.

"This will, however, be difficult to achieve if we, as a people, fail to unite as one people with a common goal," he cautioned.

Nana Dadzie therefore urged the people to forge a common front with the leaders devising an efficient means of tele-guiding the youth, in particular, towards the achievement of their individ­ual and collective aspirations as well as community development.

In a related development, the late Guantoahene who died about a year ago was laid to rest last weekend.

Present to support Nana Asoku, were Mr James Quarshie, formerly of Ghana Post Com­pany Limited, Cape Coast, Mr Benjamin Hope Appiah, retired teacher, Abura Dunkwa, Mr John Otchere, opinion leader, Abura Dunkwa, Mr Frank Otchere, formerly of New Times Corpora­tion, Kumasi and others.