Ghana: Melcom Cares Foundation Strengthens Ties With Media

The Melcom Cares Foundation (MCF) in Accra on Thursday held a stakeholder engage­ment to deepen its relations with the media and devise collaboration strategies for the future.

The Group Director of Com­munications, Melcom Group of Companies, Mr Godwin Avenorg­bo, in his remarks stated that the efforts of journalists in the country had often not been appreciated as they were "the fourth estate of the realm."

He emphasised that all stake­holders needed to support the media effortlessly in discharging its selfless duties towards na­tion-building.

"No society, institution, polit­ical system or governance system can be described as democratic without the supportive role of professional journalism practi­tioners," he explained.

Mr Avenorgbo noted that the role of the media in gathering, assessing, creating and presenting news and information makes them an undeniable asset to the nation and the survival of democracy.

He hinted of his outfit's collaboration with the media in the future to further deepen the existing ties and contribute to socio-economic development.

In his remarks, the Editor of the Daily Graphic newspaper, Mr Theophilus Yartey, a subsidiary of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, underscored the need for stakeholders to engage the media in their activities ac­tively.

He commended the Melcom Group of Companies for their efforts to further deepen the ex­isting relationship with the media.

Mr Yartey urged young jour­nalists to aspire to be the best in their area of specialisation as they would take over the profession from the soon-to-be veterans.

"They shouldn't just aim to be the best in Ghana but they should ensure that when their names are mentioned they could be com­pared to the top people in the industry both locally and globally," he said.

A former editor of the Dai­ly Graphic, Mr Kobby Asmah, was honoured with a brand-new fridge for his dedication towards nation-building.

Also, the MCF used the opportunity to give the media an exclusive tour of its new 110,000-square-foot facility locat­ed off Spintex Road, a suburb of Accra