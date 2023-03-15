Liberia: Weah Congratulates Pres. Xi Jinping On His Reelection

14 March 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his reelection as President of the world's second-largest economy.

President Xi won a unanimous endorsement from the Chinese National People's Congress to lead the country for another five years on Friday, March 10.

President Weah said he looks forward to further cementing the strong ties that exist between both countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1977.

Liberia and China, he said, have had a collaborative relationship over the years, which has proven mutually beneficial for both nations. The President cited China's interventions in the country's infrastructure sector, as well as health, as very impactful ventures for which the Liberian people remain grateful.

He said he anticipates working with the experienced Chinese leader on bilateral as well as global affairs.

