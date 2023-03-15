Liberia: 'Criminal Endorsement'

Thursday, the 9th of March, 2023, Dr. Clarence K. Moniba of the Liberian National Union (LINU) received an endorsement from a group of young Liberians, under the banner "People Liberation Party Youth League."

Thursday's endorsement did not land on fertile soil, because the Youth League of LINU took serious exception to how the process was done.

Andrew Cooper, Youth League Chair of LINU at a Press Conference convened at the Party's Headquarters said it has been observed that Dr. Maniba has been taking decisions without the approval of the Executive Committee of the party.

He said Dr. Maniba's actions contravene the party's constitution.

According to the young people of the party, Thursday's endorsement was criminally done on grounds that Dr. Moniba has not been certified by the party, through a national convention to contest as the party's Political Leader, and as such, he cannot be receiving endorsements on behalf of the LINU as its Presidential Candidate.

The concerned Youths mentioned that in December 2022, Dr. Moniba was given the mandate to coordinate the affairs of the party until the party can reach an agreement, through a national convention before the election.

This, according to them, has overstepped his bounds by projecting himself as a certified Presidential Candidate.

They indicated that Dr. Monibah is yet to meet up with the criteria for becoming the party's Presidential Candidate.

The youths mentioned that the party does not have computers and other office materials less to talk about having a bank balance of $ US, (50, 000,00).

The New Republic made efforts in getting Dr. Maniba's side of the story.

Calls were placed to Dr. Maniba but he did not answer those calls.

A message was sent to reinforce this medium's quest in balancing the story.

"Greetings, Dr. Maniba. I am Mark N. Mengonfia, a reporter at the New Republic Newspaper. I just covered a press conference at your party HQ in which they said you received an endorsement that they said was criminal. I don't want to just carry a one-sided story that's why I am calling to get your say. Regards!"

He did not answer the calls nor did he respond to messages.