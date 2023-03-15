Nigeria's Inflation Hits 21.91% Amid Cash Crunch

15 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

Inflation rose to 21.91 per cent in February compared to 21.82 per cent in January

Amid the uncertainties being faced by Nigerians due to the scarcity of the redesigned Naira notes, the nation's inflation rate rose in February.

Inflation rose to 21.91 per cent in February compared to 21.82 per cent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics announced Wednesday.

The statistics office said the February 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.09 per cent points when compared to January 2023 headline inflation rate.

More details later...

