Gambia: GCSCCU to Hold AGM Tomorrow

14 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin B. Darboe

The Gambia Civil Service Cooperative Credit Union (GCSCCU) will on March 15, 2023 hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the School of Nursing and Midwifery Auditorium in Banjul.

GCSCCU is a microfinance institution that unites civil servants through the pooling of resources, which are managed by the union and then made available to members at very reasonable and affordable rates. Thus, the theme for this year's AGM; 'Credit Unions: The Path to Socio-economic Development'.

In an interview on Monday ahead of the event, the secretary to The Gambia Civil Service Cooperative Credit Union (GCSCCU) Board, Sheriff Jallow called on members of the Union to be part of the AGM.

"The purpose of the AGM is to present The Gambia Civil Service Cooperative Credit Union"s (GCSCCU) annual account and reports to its members for verification and approval." Mr. Jallow explained.

Asked to further explain the membership of the Union, Mr. Jallow said the members of the Union are from the various Ministries, Departments and other government institutions, adding that as at now, the Union has clean membership.

"GCSCCU is a microfinance institution that unites civil servants through the pooling of resources together and these resources (funds) are managed by the union and then made available to its members at very reasonable and affordable rates and of course without delays or strict measures." Mr. Jallow explained.

According to him, the Union's functions include but not limited to savings mobilisation through direct deductions and deposits, disbursement of loans at reasonable interest rates, offering financial advice; thus, the Union's main business function is to provide finances to their members.

He equally informed that the Minister for Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery, Mr. Baboucarr Bouye is expected to grace the occasion as Guest Speaker.

