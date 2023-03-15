Gambia/Mali: Coach Saintfiet to Announce Squad Soon As Mali AFCON Scuffle Looms

14 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Head coach of The Gambia senior national team, Tom Saintfiet is set to announce his squad soon, as their crucial 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mali edges closer.

The Scorpions require the significant three points against the Malians to maintain their chances of qualifying for the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

A draw against the Mali will limit The Gambia's hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Scorpions secured 3 points after two group matches following their narrow 1-0 win over South Sudan in their opening Group G match before slipping to Congo 1-0 in their second group match.

