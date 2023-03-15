Gambia: Chamen a Lift Deputy Speaker Sponsored Tourney

CRR — Chamen A beat fellow villagers Chamen B 2-1 to lift the trophy sponsored by Seedy SK Njie, Deputy Speaker of The Gambia National Assembly during a final played at Nianija District, Central River Region. The tournament was peacefully played. The deputy speaker sponsored the tournament for D100,000.

The football tournament brought together youth across the district, different tribes, cultural groups and players to showcase their skills and knowledge as one people.

It also promoted unity among youth of the district.

Seedy SK Njie, a native of Chamen in Nianija District, said he sponsored the tournament to bring youth within the district to showcase their talents but also promote their culture and unite as one people.

He thanked youth of the district for showing fair play and discipline throughout the tournament. He urged them to continue the momentum.

He also urged them to stand firm and not allow anything or anyone to divide them. He went on to urge them to support Government's agenda.

Chief of Niani District, Pierre Bah and Chief of Nianija District, Dawda York both said football and sports in general can unite the area and promote their shared interest.

Hon. Ousman Bah, the governor of Central River Region, also attended the final and expressed government's readiness to improve sporting facilities in the region.

He called on natives of the region to always maintain peace among themselves and contribute towards national development.

Omar Cham, youth representative, expressed delight with the initiative and thanked Hon. Njie for his generosity.