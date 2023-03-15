Gambia: VP Jallow Receives Turkish Ambassador

His Excellency Vice President Mohammed BS Jallow on Monday 13 March 2023 received in audience the Turkish ambassador to The Gambia, Tolga BERMEK.

His Excellency Tolga BERMEK was at State House to congratulate the new Vice President on assuming duty, and to renew the existing relations between Turkey and The Gambia.

He disclosed the wonderful relationship he had with the late VP Badara Alieu Joof, while giving assurance of his willingness to continue the excellent relationship with VP Jallow.

The Turkish ambassador said his embassy has prioritised commercial cooperation with The Gambia because there is "huge potential" in that sector.

He, however, acknowledged that the trade volume between the two countries is not at the desired level, while expressing their willingness to increase the volume.

Other prominent sectors that Turkey is interested in pursuing with The Gambia, according to the ambassador, are tourism and agriculture.

"We are willing to bring Turkish investors from the tourism and agriculture sectors," he declared.

With regard to The Gambia's hosting of the OIC summit, Mr BERMEK said they have been sharing their experiences and know-how with The Gambia, because in the past "we had organised many important summits and high level meetings".

For his part, Vice President Jallow expressed optimism over The Gambia's successful hosting of the OIC summit, making reference to the ongoing infrastructural works in the country.

He thanked Ambassador BERMEK for the visit and assured partnership from where his predecessor left.

The Republic of Turkey and The Gambia enjoy excellent relations and have been cooperating on many levels and fields of development, ranging from political and economic levels to training and education sectors.