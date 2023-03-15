Gambia: Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at Inaugurates Mosque Worth Over D1 Million

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at mission in The Gambia last Friday inaugurated a new mosque at Lamin Koto village, Sami District in the Central River Region north.

The mosque was constructed at a tune of 1.1 million dalasis. The inauguration of the new mosque was graced by the Amir of the mission, imams, coordinators and members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at in the area.

The ceremony started by recitation of the Holy Quran and concluded by the Friday prayers.

In his inaugural address, Baba F. Trawally, Amir of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at, thanked Almighty Allah for ensuring the smooth construction and inauguration of the mosque.

"We should try to offer our five daily prayers in this mosque. It is one of the strategic mosques in the country because it is on the high way, whereby pedestrians could easily stop and pray in the mosque." he said.

He reminded that when Muhammed S.A.W migrated from Mecca to Madina his principal concern and first target was to build a mosque.

He thus thanked all the donors for their efforts in the construction process, saying Allah will reward them abundantly for their efforts.

Oustas Ishafat Ahmad Naveed, area missionary in Central River Region, revealed that they've spent over one million dalasis on the construction of the mosque.

He equally joined others to thank the donors for their efforts, while praying to Almighty Allah to bless and reward them abundantly.

Dr. Nasir Ahmat, a donor, described mosque as a house of Almighty Allah and that it was destined to be constructed in the community of Lamin Koto.

He subsequently urged the residents in the area to now pray their five daily prayers in the mosque and always keep it clean.

Representing the governor of CRR, Hon. Sainey Mbaye, deputy governor, described the inauguration as another joyful one in the historic day of happiness, justifying that constructing such a mosque is very good for the residents and Muslims as a whole.

"Coming all the way from Germany and build here a mosque is a great thing," he said.

He commended the donors for their support to the community of Laminkoto, adding that Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at contributes immensely to national development.

Nurdin Mbaye, member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at, expressed delight in the mass turn out of their members at the inauguration.

"The construction of this mosque is important for the Ahmadiyya community in the area because it is the only Ahmadiyya mosque we have in the area." he said.