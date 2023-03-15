Nigeria: Davido Deletes Instagram Profile Picture, Hundreds of Posts

Multiple award-winning artiste Davido has deleted his Instagram profile picture and hundreds of post he made on the app leaving only three pictures on his account.

The singer turned actor who used to be very active on the social media app has been silent ever since the death of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, on October 30, 2022.

Moreso, he has tilted towards being a recluse after the tragic incident as he cancelled most of his performances. Currently, on his official Instagram page, there are only three pictures; that of Ifeanyi, his late son; his performance at the World Cup in Qatar; him and his fiancé, Chioma, the mother of his late son.

After his son's demise, the bubbly entertainer made his first public appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the Osun State governor, on November 27.

He also returned to social media shortly before his performance at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World on December 18, sharing mushy pictures with his fiancée, Chioma.