Gambia: NPP's Communication Chief Extols BAC Chair Sheriffo Sonko

The communication secretary of the ruling National People's Party, Sulayman Camara, has extolled and praised the chairperson of Brikama Area Council, Sherriffo Sonko, who is one of the party's loyal members.

Camara describes Sheriffo as an honest and dedicated member of the NPP, saying he had brought real development to the people of West Coast and not "decorating the highway with flower vases", which, according to him, is "politics of dishonesty".

He describes Mr Sonko's resolve to voluntarily opt out of the 2023 local government race as a selfless decision, saying it is undisputed that Mr Sonko has garnered a lot of supporters due to his diligent and selfless services to the people of West Coast.

Mr Sonko voluntarily backed out of the 2023 local government race for re-election to the chairmanship position, citing party interests and personal reasons as the motivating factors behind his decision.

"I have to say at this point that it has been a difficult time of reflection for me, but I have had to decide that for personal reasons. My best option is to opt out of the 2023 race," he acknowledged in a presser held at the BAC premises in Brikama on Tuesday.

"Since the announcement of the selection, there had been lots of push and pull between the Party members and supporters, and despite being the choice of many, I decide to call for unity and togetherness to keep the good image of the Party and in the spirit of sacrifice and duty that it calls for at this moment," he added.

In doing so, he appealed to all his supporters and well-wishers to rally behind anyone who emerges NPP candidate for BAC in the elections for the "betterment of the party".