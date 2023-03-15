Gambia: Mayor Bensouda Lays Foundation Stone for Recreational Center in Kotu

14 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, Talib Ahmed Bensouda on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of new recreational park in Kotu.

The park project, a part of a bigger project called 'KETEK Project', comprises seven parks that needs development within the Kanifing Municipality. These parks are, Bakau, Tallinding, Kanifing Estate, Bakoteh, Bundung and Kotu.

"The park will contain a Basket ball lawn, outdoor gym, football field, children's playground, outdoor toilet, shops among others." Mayor Bensouda said.

Mayor Bensouda added that his tour of Latrikunda German is part of his broader commitment to bring inclusive development to the doorsteps of residents within KM.

"We should discourage anyone that tries tribal politics. Let's encourage politics based on policies and good agendas and people that have the intention of developing your communities." he stated.

The council, he added, is open to all political parties as long as they are ready to work towards achieving the same goal.

Responding to some concerns raised by residents of Latrikunda German, which includes shortage of shops at the market, Mayor Bensounda assured the people of his council's resolve to construct another 20 shops and 200 bags of cement to the youth to complete fencing their field.

