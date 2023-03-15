Gambia: Star FM/TV Beat Online Media in YJAG Tourney

Star FM/TV on Sunday defeated the Online Media team 2-0 in on-going Inter-Media Football Tournament organised by the Young Journalist Association of The Gambia (YJAG).

They defeated Online Media Team 2-0 during their Group A game played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium on Sunday.

Pa Yerro Sowe opened the score line for Star FM/TV in the 76th minute before Haruna Sissoho double their lead in stoppage-time to earn them a convincing win over the Online Media team.

The victory earned Star FM/TV 4 points, while the Online Media team remains rock-bottom in Group A without a point after losing their two opening group matches.

Meanwhile, matches will continue this weekend as Foroyaa Newspaper/Radio host Paradise FM/TV and The Point Newspaper welcome Freelancers.