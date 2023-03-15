South Africa: Ramaphosa Must Step Down to Prevent Looting During National Shutdown, Malema Says - South African News Briefs - March 15, 2023

Cape Town — Only Ramaphosa Can Stop Looming Natioonal Shutdown, Malema Warns

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has said that only President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation may prevent a planned national shutdown next week, IOL reports. The EFF intends to mobilise hundreds of its members, along with citizens, in their additional demand for an end to load shedding. The party has called on businesses and factories across the country to close on the day of the action in order to "avoid the looting".

High-Profile Govt Resignations Follow Ramaphosa Cabinet Shakeup

Former Cabinet ministers Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Fikile Mbalula, and Nathi Mthethwa have resigned from their positions, Eyewitness News reports. This comes after a Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa. An additional departure is expected from former deputy water and sanitation minister Dikeledi Magadzi while Eyewitness News alleges that former Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu intends to step down as well.

Controversial Turkish Power Company Determined to Add Energy to Crippled South African Grid

Karpowership has said that it maintains its intention to add more megawatts to South Africa's debilitated electrical grid despite red tape, with plans for projects at the port of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay, and Coega intended, Eyewitness News reports. The Turkish energy company voiced its disappointment over continued delays in providing energy and promised to work with authorities following allegations of corruption. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa provided Karpowership with three licences for the company to provide 1,200 additional megawatts within a 20-year contract estimated to cost over R200 billion.