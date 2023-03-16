Zimbabwe to Participate in the Inaugural African Para Games

ZIMBABWE will send a team for the first African Paralympic Games scheduled for Accra, Ghana, in September.

While the African Games to take part in the same country have been moved from August this year to March next year, the Paralympic Games will go ahead as scheduled with the Local Organising Committee inaugurated in the West African country recently.

The African Paralympic Committee's secretariat and the Games' official logo were also unveiled at the same event.

And the president of the Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee, Witness Magulula, has confirmed that Zimbabwe will be part of the more than 35 countries to compete in the historic African Para Games.

The Games are scheduled to take place from September 3-12.

"I am very happy to announce that the Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee together with the Government of Zimbabwe will send a team to participate at the historic African Para Games to take place in Accra, Ghana, in September.

"We are very excited as a country to be part of the first ever African Para Games," said Magulula.

"As a country we believe we have what it takes to make a huge impact in these Games. We have a lot of athletes who can perform well in these African Games.

"We are very happy that we are going to be part and parcel of the first African Para Games in Ghana. The preparations for these games have since started and we will be ready to make the country proud."

Several qualifying events for the games have been lined up and Zimbabwean athletes will be hoping to clip places ahead of the event.

Competitors will battle it out in para-athletics, para-taekwondo, para-powerlifting, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair basketball, goalball, sitting volleyball and blind football.

Ghana Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has since reassured the continent of his country's readiness to host the Games.