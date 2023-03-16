South Africa: SAMRO Saddened by the Sudden Passing of its Newest Board Member Gloria Bosman

press release

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) is saddened by the passing of its Board Member, Ms Gloria Bosman, who passed away on 14 March 2023.

Bosman was appointed to the Board of SAMRO at its last Annual General Meeting (AGM) in December 2022, and her arrival to the organization's apex governance structure was welcomed by SAMRO members and the industry in general.

"As a composer and a performing artist, in the short period that Ms Bosman was a member of the Board, she added a perspective that comprised of a rich blend of insights on member aspirations as well as the direction that our organization should continue to march towards," says SAMRO Boa rd Chairperson Nicholas Maweni.

"Ms Bosman was an energetic and passionate Board member who fully supported the organization's strategic direction, including diversifying income streams for SAMRO and vigorously protecting members' interests by ensuring compliance with relevant legislation. While highly empathetic, she was firm and direct when she engaged with her colleagues" adds Maweni.

The entire Board is shocked and saddened at Ms Bosman's untimely death, and it will take time for all of us to come to terms with it. The wisdom, insights, and knowledge she gained throughout her very long and illustrious career are what got her to be appointed to the Board of SAMRO. We will dearly miss her presence of mind in our engagements, her humanity, compassion, and empathy for her fellow composers added Maweni.

On behalf of SAMRO, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Ms Bosman. Our industry has lost a giant.